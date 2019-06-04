Bishkek hosts blood donation campaign to support children with cancer

Blood donation campaign is held in Bishkek today, on June 4, to support children with cancer. Help the Children — SKD Public Foundation reported.

This is an annual campaign, which aims to attract the public to the formation of sufficient stocks of donated blood.

«Anyone who does not have contraindications can donate blood and save the life of a child. In addition, a person will be examined for hidden infections free of charge and will find out his or her blood type. As practice has shown, many people do not know it,» the Foundation’s President Elena Koneva told.

A person aged 18 to 50 years old weighing at least 50 kilograms, not having diseases can become a donor. Before donating blood, you should not drink milk and alcohol, eat sour cream and fatty food.

Blood is collected by the mobile laboratory of the Republican Blood Center.

«This is a completely painless and safe procedure for donors, but vital for seriously ill children,» the Foundation said.

The event takes place from 9.00 to 14.30 at Hyatt Hotel. Potential donors must have an ID with them. For all questions, please contact the foundation’s office calling 0996312905178 (Abdrakhmanov Street, 191).