Brother of Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed from financial police

Brother of ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, Islambek Matraimov, was dismissed from his post of the head of the Internal Investigations Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Press service of the agency reported.

It is specified that Islambek Matraimov wrote a notice of resignation at his own request. From February to March 2019, he was on leave without pay.

After the investigation by Azattyk’s journalists about a business of the Matraimovs, the general public demanded to check its legality.

Earlier, following the instructions of the country's president, the financial police began checking the property of the most odious representative of the family, Raiymbek Matraimov. However, almost 18 months have passed, and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is still unable to report on the results of the inspection.

Recall, during a final press conference of the head of state, which took place on December 18, 2018, journalist Elnura Alkanova provided Sooronbai Jeenbekov with investigation materials and asked how an ordinary middle-level official could earn money for construction of several huge mansions located in Osh and Bishkek, and why investigative authorities were not interested in such a person in the framework of a large-scale anti-corruption campaign.