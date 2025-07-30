18:09
Osh market relocation: Giant complex under construction on outskirts of Bishkek

A large-scale construction project is in full swing on the northern outskirts of Bishkek, near the bypass road and Priogorodnoe municipal territorial administration. The site will house the new Osh market, one of the capital’s busiest trading hubs.

Reporters from 24.kg news agency visited the site and recorded the progress of work: the area has been cleared, walls are going up, heavy machinery is in use, and dozens of construction workers are on site. The layout of the future market, designed in a circular pattern, is already taking shape.

According to the Presidential Affairs Department, the project is being implemented on the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov. The goal is to move the heavily congested market out of the city center, reduce traffic, and create modern commercial infrastructure.

The old Osh market in Bishkek drew frequent complaints over traffic jams, unsanitary conditions, and chaotic development. The new complex aims to be more than a relocation, but a fundamentally different trading space.

Covering over 160 hectares, the new market will have:

  • Commercial pavilions and warehouse units;
  • Parking areas and logistics terminals;
  • Food courts;
  • Service and recreational zones.

The total area of commercial buildings under construction exceeds 90,000 square meters. According to the contractor, the first phase includes six modular buildings, each covering 2,500 square meters, with plans to double that number in future.

The construction is accompanied by technical difficulties: the area requires a reinforced drainage system due to a high groundwater level. However, on-site teams report that the work is on schedule, with phase one expected to be completed by October 2025.

The new market’s location was strategically chosen based on logistics—it sits near a highway leading to Manas International Airport. It is also planned to build a transport interchange and a public transport line. A bus station is also planned on the site.

Currently, the existing Osh market employs about 6,000 workers. Many traders are concerned about the upcoming relocation, as specific rental terms and transition details have yet to be announced. Vendors fear high lease rates and the potential loss of customer traffic at the new site.

«We found out from the media that we’re being relocated. We want clarity—how much will rent cost, when exactly are we moving, and who’s in charge?» textile seller Gulnara said.

Bishkek City Hall previously announced that the current market site will be redeveloped into a public space with green areas. A section of the old covered market will be preserved and repurposed as a tourist attraction.
