Wooden building materials burned down in a house under construction in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The message about the fire in a house under construction on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue was received on May 29 at 21.33.

«Two fire teams worked at the site. The fire was completely extinguished at 23.03. The cause of the fire is being found out,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.