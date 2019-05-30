950 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

About 950 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

The fires killed 23 people, including three children.

At least 54 (5.7 percent) of the total number of fires occurred due to children playing with fire.

«They played with matches, lighters that later caused a fire. Parents need to constantly tell the children about the danger of playing with fire, keep matches and other incendiary objects out of reach of children, do not leave children unattended,» the Emergency Situations Ministry said.