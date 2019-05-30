11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

950 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

About 950 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

The fires killed 23 people, including three children.

At least 54 (5.7 percent) of the total number of fires occurred due to children playing with fire.

«They played with matches, lighters that later caused a fire. Parents need to constantly tell the children about the danger of playing with fire, keep matches and other incendiary objects out of reach of children, do not leave children unattended,» the Emergency Situations Ministry said.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Animals from mini-zoo die in fire in Bishkek park
Four residential buildings burn down in Kara-Suu district
Victim of fire at petroleum storage depot in Jalal-Abad in serious condition
Petroleum storage depot in Jalal-Abad catches fire
Container burns down in auto parts market in Osh city
Fire breaks out at state residence, no victims reported
766 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for three months
70-year-old man dies in fire in Mailuu-Suu
Ala-Buka resident burns to death in car
Fire in private house on Beishenaliev Street brought under control
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan