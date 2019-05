Members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council participate in a meeting in narrow format, during which they plan to discuss measures to further deepen integration within the union. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Later, the heads of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also attends the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan city.

The current meeting is timed to the 25anniversary of the concept of ​​the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev of Eurasian integration and the fifth anniversary of signing of EEU Treaty.