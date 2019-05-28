Bishkek City Administration renovates Aska-Tash complex

The staff of Tazalyk municipal enterprise completed decoration of Aska-Tash complex. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Employees of the municipal enterprise personally produced three-dimensional letters and decorations in the national style.

«Bishkek» inscription has become bigger and more colorful. The letters are 2.5 meters high and 0.5 meters wide. All the elements are illuminated at night with LED strips and spotlights," the City Administration stressed.

In addition, «Welcome!» arch at the entrance to the city was completely renovated along with the stele at the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard. The stele located on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue at the intersection with Gorky Street was reconstructed based on the works of the great writer. The sketch was prepared by the city’s design director Marat Zhoroev.