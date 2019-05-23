Aska-Tash stele at the entrance to Bishkek being reconstructed

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev inspected reconstruction of Aska-Tash stele at the entrance to Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev inspected preparation of Bishkek for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister was told about the implementation of a set of measures to improve the architectural appearance of the capital during the day and at night, construction and repair of roads, reconstruction of bridges and other objects, as well as landscaping of the city and improvement of public spaces.

Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to ensure timely and high-quality completion of the construction and repair work.

The head of government stressed importance of improvement of public spaces in order to create a more comfortable and convenient urban environment for citizens and guests of the capital.