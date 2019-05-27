11:09
Bishkek being prepared for resumption of hot water supply

Bishkekteploset JSC will conduct tests on the density of heat networks from May 28 to May 31. Press service of the company reported.

Routine tests are conducted annually on a mandatory basis in preparation for the next heating season.

Purpose of the tests is to detect weak sections of heat networks and eliminate them. At the same time, pipeline breaks and road pavement collapses are possible.

In case of detection of breaks and collapses of pavement, residents are asked to report to the Bishkekteploset Dispatching Service or the Consumer Support Center at 61-11-69, 56-85-58, 1980.
