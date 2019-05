A four-year-old child drowned in a water canal in Kenesh village, Issyk-Ata district yesterday. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 10 rescuers were searching for the child. The child’s body was found and handed over to police officers on the same evening.

A 10-year-old girl drowned in a water canal in Osh city on May 19.