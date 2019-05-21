State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Each citizen owes $ 695.65

As a result of March, state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 695.65 per each Kyrgyzstani. Over the month, the debt burden has reduced by $ 4.95.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of March 31, 2019, the total amount of state debt (external + internal) in Kyrgyzstan is $ 4,452.22 billion (310,986.13 billion soms), including $ 3,792.46 billion (264,901.53 billion soms) — external, and $ 659.77 million (46,084.6 billion soms) — internal debt.

For a month, the country’s state debt decreased by $ 31.93 million. At the same time, the external debt decreased by $ 35.07 million, while the internal debt, on the contrary, grew by $ 3.15 million. Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,704.2 billion (44.9 percent of the total external debt of the country). For the month, the figure reduced by $ 17.68 million.

As of March 2019, the state debt amounted to 51.4 percent of GDP.

As of April 1, 2019, at least 6.4 million people lived in the republic. An average salary in the Kyrgyz Republic is 15,716 soms. To repay the state debt, each Kyrgyzstani must give 3.09 his or her salaries.