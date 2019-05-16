Ex-lawyers of Tekebayev win case on lawsuit of Almazbek Atambayev

Former lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, won the case on the lawsuit on protection of the honor and dignity of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. Kanat Aziz informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Bank accounts of Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyer unblocked

According to him, the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court on the payment of compensation to the ex-president and the refutation of the information voiced at a press conference.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev asked to recognize the information voiced at a press conference by Omurbek Tekebaev’s lawyers not corresponding to reality. The Oktyabrsky District Court granted the claim and ruled to collect 10 million soms from the defendants.

The Bishkek City Court revoked all decisions of the previous instance court in favor of Almazbek Atambayev.

The trial on auctioning the property of Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanat Aziz has been suspended.