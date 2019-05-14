13:53
SDPK: White House is behind appeal of Raiymbek Matraimov

«After the video by Raiymbek Matraimov, all doubts about his relationship with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov have disappeared,» the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

She is sure that no one will believe Raiymbek Matraimov, and the law enforcement agencies should conduct a check after his confession that he is a rich man.

After the video, even the most suspicious people have no doubts about the bond of the Jeenbekovs-Matraimovs. There is no intrigue anymore.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva

«We consider yesterday’s address of Raiym Matraimov as another provocative attack by «White House» opponents, as an attempt to divert public attention from his long-term ties with the Jeenbekovs,» the SDPK representative believes.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva stressed that under the rule of Almazbek Atambayev, Raiymbek Matraimov was afraid of his own shadow.

«There are too many lies for one video message, including about his alleged «relationship» with Atambayev. Therefore, we will not comment on this nonsense. Everyone understands that his real «shield» all these years, at least since 2011, has been the Jeenbekov brothers. At the same time, they used for this also some other people from the environment of the ex-president,» she said.
