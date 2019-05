President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on awarding Baatyr Ene Order and Ene Danky Medal to mothers of many children in the republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the decrees, Baatyr Ene Orders will be awarded to 1,135 women having and fully raising seven or more children, and Ene Danky Medals — to 470 women having and fully raising six children.

The decrees come into force on the date of their signing.