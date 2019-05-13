14:15
Participant of multiple rape expelled from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan granted a request of Kazakhstan for extradition of Shokan Abylkasymov, who committed a particularly serious crime. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Shokan Abylkasymov, who was put on the interstate wanted list for committing multiple rape, was arrested on March 5 in Alamedin village.

A resident of Astana, Saina Raisova, was raped by a group of men in June 2017. Her boyfriend Shokan Abylkasymov abused the girl. During the rape, the man and his friend filmed everything on a cell phone.

The Kazakhstani was handed over to the competent authorities of the neighboring republic.
