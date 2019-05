President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the Immortal Regiment march today.

The head of state carried a photograph of his grandfather, Jeenbek Pirnazarov. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Immortal Regiment march has been the eternal memory of those who gave their lives for their homeland and wished peace throughout the world and in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, for the first time, the head of state headed the march last year.