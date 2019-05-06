10:44
Kyrgyzstani beaten to death in St. Petersburg

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was beaten to death in St. Petersburg (Russia). Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reported.

On the night of May 3, body of a Kyrgyzstani was found on Yakovlevsky Lane in Moscow district of St. Petersburg with signs of violent death.

The deceased was born in 1989. Supposedly, on the night of May 3, the man was beaten up during a quarrel in a hostel. He died without regaining consciousness. The doctors who arrived at the scene registered death.

The police began an inspection; two suspects were detained. Chancellery of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan sent an official request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.
