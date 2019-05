At least 136 rallies were held in Kyrgyzstan for three months of 2019. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, social and economic problems were voiced at 92 protests. The remaining rallies were held for political reasons.

«Following the protests, 22 people were fined. But at the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not give an assessment for each rally,» Kursan Asanov summed up.