17:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Authorities not against rallies, they shouldn’t contradict traditions - Japarov

The authorities are not against rallies, but they must be held in a permitted location and without violating national customs and traditions. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, a special site has been designated for rallies and protests in the capital — Maxim Gorky Park.

«I would like to note that we are not against rallies and protests. Such events are always permitted in Maxim Gorky Park. You just need to notify the Bishkek City Hall. No other permits are required. Some people think that rallies are banned in the country altogether,» the head of state said.

He also added that the slogans of participants at rallies should not contradict the traditions and mentality of society.

«At the rally timed to the International Women’s Day, participants expressed the problems and demands of only 1 percent of the country’s citizens. It’s not appropriate to speak on behalf of all 7.5 million citizens. The majority of the population doesn’t support such demands. If the majority of our citizens adhered to the kind of life demanded at the rally, we would remain silent,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that taking to the streets with such slogans and promoting such ideas is inappropriate. «We should ban this because it is not in line with our traditions and customs,» the president concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/365517/
views: 216
Print
Related
Protests in Georgia: Ambassadors to five countries resign
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
President promises vendors to raise tax-free rate to 15 million soms
Rallies banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek until April 1
Ban on rallies in Bishkek extended until December 2
Mass protests begin in Uzbekistan over amendments to Constitution
326 rallies registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2022
Number of rallies increases in Bishkek
Over 200 protesters detained in Kazakhstan, 95 policemen injured
Kazakhstan’s government resigns amid mass protests
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
17:10
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards
16:49
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
16:42
Kyzmat announces most popular names given to children in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors