Authorities not against rallies, they shouldn’t contradict traditions - Japarov

The authorities are not against rallies, but they must be held in a permitted location and without violating national customs and traditions. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, a special site has been designated for rallies and protests in the capital — Maxim Gorky Park.

«I would like to note that we are not against rallies and protests. Such events are always permitted in Maxim Gorky Park. You just need to notify the Bishkek City Hall. No other permits are required. Some people think that rallies are banned in the country altogether,» the head of state said.

He also added that the slogans of participants at rallies should not contradict the traditions and mentality of society.

«At the rally timed to the International Women’s Day, participants expressed the problems and demands of only 1 percent of the country’s citizens. It’s not appropriate to speak on behalf of all 7.5 million citizens. The majority of the population doesn’t support such demands. If the majority of our citizens adhered to the kind of life demanded at the rally, we would remain silent,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that taking to the streets with such slogans and promoting such ideas is inappropriate. «We should ban this because it is not in line with our traditions and customs,» the president concluded.