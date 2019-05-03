15:38
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctor, lab technician taken into custody

Defendants in the case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev were taken into custody. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, Emil Makimbetov and Irina Tsopova will be placed in detention facility 1 for two months.

«Both were charged with complicity in corruption, complicity in forgery of documents and complicity in official forgery,» the police said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information about the measure of restraint for the suspects.

The criminal case on the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was reopened in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory technician who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case.
