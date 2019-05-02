15:15
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Law on biosphere zone not violated

Law on biosphere zone of Issyk-Kul lake is not violated due to uranium exploration at Tash-Bulak deposit. Head of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, Abdykalyk Rustamov, said this at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium deposits is located in the rehabilitation zone of Issyk-Kul biosphere territory. The same goes for Kumtor. Exploration and development in the nuclear zone is prohibited by law.

At the same time, four licenses for uranium exploration in Issyk-Kul region have been issued as of today.

YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project.

Investors’ representative Andrey Akimov told reporters that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was suspended.
