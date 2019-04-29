Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won five gold medals at Tatarstan Open International Tournament in taekwondo ITF. Coach Sergey Faustov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Naberezhnye Chelny (Russia) with participation of 260 athletes from Russia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

«Our team consisted of seven athletes, each of them won a medal in his or her category,» said Sergey Faustov.

Ramiz Daistrokov, Danis Valiev, Ainazik Abdujabbirova and Emilbek Dzhumakanov became champions. Karim Ibragimov took the second place, Timur Akhmad — the third. Karlygash Fatkulina won two medals — gold and silver.