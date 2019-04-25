12:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral reforms

Kyrgyzstan stressed an importance of continuing the European Union’s support for the reform of the electoral system in the country, taking into account the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said at a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed negotiations on a draft new agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU. They exchanged views on the organization and holding in Kyrgyzstan of the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of EU and Central Asia, the visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Kyrgyzstan.

«The parties drew attention to the need to intensify economic cooperation. The priorities for cooperation within the framework of the launch of the project on integrated water resources management in the Kyrgyz Republic and support of the National Digital Transformation Program were reaffirmed. The joint work on solving the problem of uranium tailings in Kyrgyzstan was also discussed,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.
