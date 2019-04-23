Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedure for obtaining design and construction permits

Procedure for obtaining permits for construction is simplified in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Expertise Department of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Suyunbai Arabekov told at a press conference.

He noted that the state agency had launched «single window» system in the new format for accepting design estimates for conducting examinations.

«It worked before, but changes were made to regulations in terms of expertise during this time: fire, environmental, industrial and others. Conclusions are obtained in different departments. It takes about 170 working days to get all the documents. This has a negative effect on attracting investment,» Suyunbai Arabekov told.

According to him, now the builders do not need to go to various departments, all the specialists are at the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services.

«The documents are submitted to «single window,» while the experts simultaneously conduct an examination, then an applicant receives documents in the same place. The term is reduced to 30 days,» said Suyunbai Arabekov.

According to him, this system will allow to exclude contacts between officials and citizens.

Suyunbai Arabekov added that the state agency was developing a draft law, within which it is proposed to conduct an examination by only one body — the state agency.