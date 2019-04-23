Head of Batken Forest Management Department arrested for bribe

Head of Batken Forest Management Department was detained for a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The head of Batken Forest Management Department was arrested for extortion of 32,000 soms during investigative measures. It was found out that he demanded from his subordinates to raise money for alleged further transfer to those auditing the department.

During the inspection, other violations on his part were revealed. Documents on purchases made in 2017-2018 were falsified, 14,700 seedlings of coniferous trees were illegally sold, money received from the lease of pastures of the forestry was appropriated.

The detainee was placed under house arrest.