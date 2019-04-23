13:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Special Government’s Representative for Border Issues appointed

Kanybek Botobaev was appointed a Special Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for Border Issues. The order was signed by the Prime Minister of the country.

Kanybek Botobaev will work with the rank of the First Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office. Previously, he was a Deputy Director of the State Enterprise «State Project Institute for Land Management Kyrgyzgiprozem» of the Ministry of Agriculture. In 2010, he ran for post of a deputy of the Parliament from Sodruzhestvo party.
link:
views: 110
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon ready to solve border issues
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms