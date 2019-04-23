Special Government’s Representative for Border Issues appointed

Kanybek Botobaev was appointed a Special Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for Border Issues. The order was signed by the Prime Minister of the country.

Kanybek Botobaev will work with the rank of the First Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office. Previously, he was a Deputy Director of the State Enterprise «State Project Institute for Land Management Kyrgyzgiprozem» of the Ministry of Agriculture. In 2010, he ran for post of a deputy of the Parliament from Sodruzhestvo party.