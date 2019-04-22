03:20
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: MPs meet with rally participants

Rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit ended after a meeting with deputies of the Parliament. Local journalist Anara Azhybekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a meeting of local residents with members of Parliament Abdybek Duishaliev and Altynbek Zhunus uulu took place at the uranium deposit.

«Deputies listened to the demands of local residents to ban the development of uranium and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. There is no work at the field. Information that the work has already begun does not correspond to reality,» Anara Azhybekova told.

Residents of the region intend to continue the rally on April 29 if the issue is not resolved. Villagers plan to march to Bishkek.
