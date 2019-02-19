12:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan leaves office

The Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Marat Kaliev, decided to resign. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made long before the government meeting, at which Marat Kaliev was reprimanded. He was on a business trip last week and was not present at the meeting of the Cabinet.

After resignation, Marat Kaliev plans to remain in the health care system.

At the last government meeting, the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev and the head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Marat Kaliev were reprimanded for shortcomings in the work on electronic prescriptions in the framework of Available Drugs program.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to change system of rendering medical aid to prisoners
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region