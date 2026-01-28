11:29
English

President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on budget of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the Budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 and the 2027-2028 Planning Period.»

The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on December 25, 2024.

The document approves the main parameters for the revenue and expenditure parts of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund’s budget for 2026 and the projected parameters for 2027-2028.

Funding from the republican budget for 2026 will amount to more than 2 billion soms.

Compulsory medical insurance premiums from the Social Fund’s budget are planned at 6,503,418,200 soms.

The 2026 budget for the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund is based on revenues of 10,737,596 billion soms and expenses of the same amount.

The fund’s main budget sources will be appropriations from the republican budget and funds from compulsory health insurance premiums transferred from the Social Fund’s budget.
