11:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ekmat Baibakpaev initiates a bill banning use of plastic bags and plastic in Issyk-Kul region.

The author of the draft law explains that ecosystem of Issyk-Kul lake is disturbed by the constant increase in the volume of household waste, a significant part of which is plastic bags and bottles. Plastic is a product of oil processing and, when decomposed, it releases hazardous substances. The decomposition process can take from 50 to 500 years.

The initiator proposes to introduce a fine for individuals 5,500 soms, for legal entities — 17,000 soms.

There are 83 landfills, 24 of which are sanctioned and 58 are illegal, in the territory of Issyk-Kul region. They occupy 49.35 hectares.

Plastic and polyethylene represent a great danger to the fauna of Issyk-Kul; there is already a risk of extinction of several endemic species of fish and amphibians living in the lake.

The government has previously proposed to introduce a ban on disposable bags throughout Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 91
Print
Popular
Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars
Vice Prime Minister obliges officials to hold press conferences at Kabar only Vice Prime Minister obliges officials to hold press conferences at Kabar only