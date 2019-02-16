Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ekmat Baibakpaev initiates a bill banning use of plastic bags and plastic in Issyk-Kul region.

The author of the draft law explains that ecosystem of Issyk-Kul lake is disturbed by the constant increase in the volume of household waste, a significant part of which is plastic bags and bottles. Plastic is a product of oil processing and, when decomposed, it releases hazardous substances. The decomposition process can take from 50 to 500 years.

The initiator proposes to introduce a fine for individuals 5,500 soms, for legal entities — 17,000 soms.

There are 83 landfills, 24 of which are sanctioned and 58 are illegal, in the territory of Issyk-Kul region. They occupy 49.35 hectares.

Plastic and polyethylene represent a great danger to the fauna of Issyk-Kul; there is already a risk of extinction of several endemic species of fish and amphibians living in the lake.

The government has previously proposed to introduce a ban on disposable bags throughout Kyrgyzstan.