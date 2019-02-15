Safe City. Owners of vehicles can check fines through mobile application

Owners of vehicles can check fines for violation of traffic rules through a mobile application. The service is available for download in the Google Play Store.

Infocom State Enterprise together with Namba Soft, within the framework of the Safe City project, has developed the mobile application on fines for violation of the traffic rules for the convenience and quick information of drivers.

In the application, owners of vehicles can check the fines of all vehicles in Kyrgyzstan by PIN and state number plate, get information about a fine, photos and protocol.

After installation, enter the PIN and car number and check the fines.

The application runs on Android and iOS platforms. The source of information is the official database of violations of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This is the first version of the application. At the second stage, automatic notification of users about new fines and the possibility of online payment via a bank card or electronic wallet will be introduced.

In the future, it is planned to expand the capabilities of the application through the introduction of transport services: check of a driver license, presence of arrest status.

Fines for traffic violations will be imposed on an owner of a vehicle. The citizens are recommended to immediately re-register the vehicle to the person who actually drives it.