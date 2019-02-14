Kyrgyzstan has no Tablighi Jamaat cells, but followers of organization

To ban the religious organization Tablighi Jamaat in Kyrgyzstan, information about its activities in the country and the proposals of the relevant state bodies are needed. The Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs, Zair Ergeshov, announced at a round table discussion «Role of Media in Informational Support of State Policy in Religious Sphere.»

According to him, there are no cells of this religious organization in Kyrgyzstan, which is banned in many countries of the world.

«There are its followers, but there are no cells. They are governed from Tablighi Jamaat offices abroad. This organization is not officially registered in our country and is not prohibited,» Zair Ergeshov told.

One of the directions of Tablighi Jamaat movement — Yakin Inkar — is banned in the republic.