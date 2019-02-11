Criminal charges against poet Temirlan Ormukov dropped

Criminal charges against a blind poet Temirlan Ormukov have been dropped. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev withdrew his statement and dropped the charges.

«I will appeal the decision to the Bishkek City Court. The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court is wrong. So, I remained prosecuted. The court must order termination of the criminal case for the lack of corpus delicti. By his decision, the judge is trying to shield his colleagues — the judges of Oktyabrsky District, Bishkek City and the Supreme Courts, who unreasonably chose a preventive measure for me,» Temirlan Ormukov said.

Temirlan Ormukov, a well-known critic of politicians, including Almazbek Atambayev, was sued for libel in early February 2017.

Dastan Bekeshev, a member of the Parliament, filed a statement to the police, whom the poet accused of receiving a large sum from entrepreneurs, selling right-hand drive cars, for alleged support of their interests in Parliament.