Wool processing workshop opened in Osh region to help the needy

A wool processing workshop was opened in Mirmakhmudov rural area of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan to help low-income families. The press service of the UN World Food Program reported.

Three more such workshops will begin production in different parts of the country over the next few months. They are equipped with modern processing equipment at the expense of the grant of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the amount of $4 million.

The new wool processing workshop will allow villagers to produce a variety of wool products, such as wool cloth in industrial quantities. The workshop in Mirmakhmudov rural area with a capacity of processing 40-100 kilograms of wool per day will provide 9-20 people from low-income families with jobs, depending on the season.

«The grant from KOICA is very important for us. It will help launch community-based agricultural processing enterprises, which will support the rural economy by creating jobs and increasing the incomes of farmers in Kyrgyzstan,» Andrea Bagnoli, Country Director of the WFP in Kyrgyzstan, stressed.