Government of Kyrgyzstan develops witness protection rules

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has developed new rules for witness protection. A draft law has been submitted to Parliament for discussion.

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, it is proposed to expand the circle of persons subject to state protection. In particular, it provides for the personal protection of important witnesses. That is, a person who gives important evidence, will be provided with safety guard. Its representatives must protect a witness from contact with those who may harm him or her. Any interaction of a witness with a person representing potential threat is suppressed.

It means no telephone conversations, no correspondence, no meetings.

At the same time, Article 80 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic provides for a security measure in the form of an official warning of possible criminal prosecution. In addition, the project proposes to set the terms for consideration of applications of citizens (witnesses) in need of protection.