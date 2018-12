Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the International Berlin Open 2018 in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Athletes themselves informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions took place on December 1 in Berlin. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan won two gold and a silver medals.

Sabyrzhan uulu Samarbek (64 kilograms) and Kubanychbek Sovetov (70 kilograms) became champions, and Bolotbek uulu Sanzhar (76 kilograms) won the silver medal.