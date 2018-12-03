Investigation into case against ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov completed

The investigation into the criminal case against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov was completed. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the materials should be sent to court by the end of December. The former mayor was charged under the articles: corruption and fraud of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Earlier, the court extended Albek Ibraimov’s term of detention until December 28.

Albek Ibraimov was detained on the fact of appropriation and embezzlement of the property of Dastan TNC by purchasing special items at an inflated price. He was charged with corruption.

In addition, according to investigators, he together with the other officials of the mayor’s office organized a criminal scheme for illegal withdrawal of municipal land located in the southern zone of the capital.