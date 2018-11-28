16:36
SDPK without Atambayev movement also plans to purge Social Democrats

SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold a congress before the New Year, but the exact date has not yet been set. Its leader, former head of Chui region, Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a party conference will be held today in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek, on December 1 — in Leninsky district. It was already held in Pervomaisky and Oktyabrsky districts.

District events determine delegates for participation in Bishkek city conference of SDPK without Atambayev movement. After the conferences in the regions and the capital, activists will begin preparations for the congress, which is scheduled for the end of December.

«We plan to re-elect the chairman of our party and, in general, to exclude Almazbek Atambayev as failed in trust. We also intend to purge the ranks, expel all those who once supported the fled presidents — Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev. We already have many supporters,» Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov assured.

SDPK also intends to clear its ranks. The party is planning its congress for April 2019.
