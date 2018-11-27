Smog over Bishkek. Ministry of Agriculture finds solution to problem

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has found a solution to the problem of air pollution in Bishkek. This was stated today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The ministry submitted a law on biofuel to the Parliament. The Ministry of Agriculture is confident that 40 million cubic meters of bioethanol can be produced in the republic. It can become a new type of fuel. Thanks to it, the republic can reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere and reduce the price of gasoline.

Emissions of pollutants into the air can be reduced by 12-17 percent due to bioethanol.

The new type of fuel is offered to be produced from beet molasses on the basis of Kara-Balta distillery. This will not only provide employees of the enterprise with work, but also bring about 125 million soms to the country's budget annually.