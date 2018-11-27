18:37
USD 69.85
EUR 79.43
RUB 1.05
English

Smog over Bishkek. Ministry of Agriculture finds solution to problem

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has found a solution to the problem of air pollution in Bishkek. This was stated today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The ministry submitted a law on biofuel to the Parliament. The Ministry of Agriculture is confident that 40 million cubic meters of bioethanol can be produced in the republic. It can become a new type of fuel. Thanks to it, the republic can reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere and reduce the price of gasoline.

Emissions of pollutants into the air can be reduced by 12-17 percent due to bioethanol.

The new type of fuel is offered to be produced from beet molasses on the basis of Kara-Balta distillery. This will not only provide employees of the enterprise with work, but also bring about 125 million soms to the country's budget annually.     
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Smog over Bishkek. New ecological posts to be set up in capital
Smog over Bishkek. Violators of ecology norms fined 729,000 soms
Smog over Bishkek. Architects offer moratorium on center development
Smog over Bishkek. Prime Minister voices main causes of air pollution
Smog in Bishkek. Western part of capital is the most polluted
Bishkek City Council to discuss ecology problems of Bishkek at its meeting
Smog in Bishkek. Ecologists suggest changing traffic rules
Benefits for drivers converting vehicles to gas offered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada