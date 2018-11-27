Prosecutor General’s Office refuses to open case against Abdil Segizbaev

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan refused to open a criminal case against the ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbaev. The leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov told journalists after a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

The committee considered Belizegate issue behind closed doors.

According to Almambet Shykmamatov, at the meeting, the Deputy Prosecutor General said that the case against Abdil Segizbaev was not initiated.

«In September, Ata Meken faction appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office to consider the responsibility of Abdil Segizbaev in Belizegate case. But we got to know that the supervisory authority decided not to initiate proceedings. It shows blatant lawlessness. After all, Abdil Segizbaev committed a crime using forged documents in the eyes of six million citizens. This is the 352nd article of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan,» said the deputy.