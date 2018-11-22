New summer cottage of Almazbek Atambayev built without construction permit

Bishkekglavarkhitektura did not issue documents for construction of a summer cottage for ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. Deputy of the Parliament Natalya Nikitenko told at a meeting.

Representatives of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) public foundation addressed her. According to their data, Bishkekglavarkhitektura did not issue documents.

Bishkekglavarkhitektura did not issue permits for construction of a summer cottage for Almazbek Atambayev. The State Agency for Architecture and Construction did not conduct a specific examination," said Natalya Nikitenko.

She asked to get acquainted her with the procedure for drawing up documents for strategic objects.

Recall, a cottage that cost 89.3 million soms had been built on the territory of the state residence Ala-Archa for the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. At least 77.8 million soms of the sum were allocated by the former head of state himself. The President’s Affairs Department previously noted that, according to the Law on Guarantees of the President’s Activities, Almazbek Atambayev has the right to welfare support. The ex-president is granted one of the state summer cottages located in the territory of the state residence Ala-Archa for life-long use. Therefore, it was decided to construct a new building, as there were no free state cottages on the territory of the state residence.

State summer cottage 17 was built at the expense of extra-budgetary funds; no funds were allocated from the republican budget. The actual cost of the object with all external and internal engineering communications, landscaping and a garage for two cars amounted to 89.3 million soms.