Europe still believes that Kyrgyzstan is an island of democracy

«The European Union considers the Central Asian countries as a reliable and stable partner in political, security issues, in combating terrorism, narcotic substances that come from Afghanistan,» Member of the European Parliament Iveta Grigule said at a meeting with journalists.

According to her, the European Parliament pays special attention to the rule of law and human rights issues. In recent years, cooperation between the EU and Central Asia has improved significantly.

«I think this is a good foundation for our relations in the future, because relationships are based on trust and understanding of our differences. The European Parliament is actively working with the region. We meet with deputies, discuss issues of bilateral cooperation,» Iveta Grigule stressed.

Europe still believes that Kyrgyzstan is an island of democracy in Central Asia. However, it is difficult to compare the development of democracy in the region with it in Europe.

«Kyrgyzstan is ahead of other Central Asian states. But the process has already begun in other countries. It is taking small steps,» the MEP summed up.
