Bishkek City Administration to spend over 382 million on buses

Bishkek City Administration plans to spend 382,576,999 soms on the purchase of gas-powered buses. State procurement portal says.

It is planned to purchase 60 buses. Applications deadline is December 11, 2019.

The price of buses includes spare parts (at least 3 percent of the cost), and the costs associated with the delivery of equipment. Supplier must deliver the buses within 90 calendar days. A month delay is allowed in case of objective reasons.

The city administration also stipulates the provision of warranty service for a year or a run of 100,000 kilometers.

«A seller must be a manufacturer or an official dealer of the manufacturer, or provide authorization from the manufacturer, have a relevant experience in supplying vehicles for at least three years,» the portal says.

More than 380 million soms were allocated for the purchase of buses from the city’s budget in 2018. In 2017, the authorities budgeted 103 million for their purchase. At the same time, almost a half of the Bishkek bus fleet is to be discarded. In October, the mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, instructed to review the tender documentation for the purchase of new buses.