Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Taekwondo ITF Tournament in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at Taekwondo ITF Cup of the Northern Urals. The President of Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Vitaly Oleynichenko told.

The tournament was held in Krasnoturyinsk with the participation of more than 200 athletes from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. «Our country was represented by two athletes who won two silver and a bronze medals,» said Vitaly Oleynichenko.

Evgeniya Gavrilova and Elzada Matieva took the second places in their categories. Matieva also took the third place in tuli section.

«In the middle of December, we are planning to hold an annual Master Cup in Bishkek,» the federation’s president added.