Akhmatbek Keldibekov: Atambayev takes credit for merits of others

Everyone spoke about confrontation of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and the current head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting in Ala-Archa state residence. Ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that he clarified some points in yesterday’s interview with Almazbek Atambayev on April TV channel.

«I touched upon some points from an interview with Almazbek Atambayev. For example, he told about grants received under his rule. Russia and China gave these grants for the withdrawal of the American air base from Kyrgyzstan in order we can close a gap in the budget. They gave these grants to Kyrgyzstan, and not to one person,» said the former speaker.

According to Akhmatbek Keldibekov, negotiations on writing off Kyrgyzstan’s external debt to Turkey and Russia were also held before Almazbek Atambayev.

«They were held before 2005. Then they continued in 2005-2006. Turkey wrote off the debt of Kyrgyzstan, because the funds were not used for its intended purpose,» said Akhmatbek Keldibekov.

The ex-speaker praised the meeting with the president. «I made a number of economic proposals. In particular, I told about the need to reassess our energy resources and create the largest energy holding using the example of Russian companies such as Gazprom,» said Akhmatbek Keldibekov.