Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals in Almaty

Kyrgyzstanis won 19 medals at the ITF International Grand Prix Tournament in Taekwondo, which ended in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Coach Sergey Faustov informed 24.kg news agency.

About 400 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan participated in the competition. «Kyrgyzstan was represented by 15 athletes from the Children’s and Youth Sports School No. 2 of Alamedin district. In various categories and types of the program, they won nine gold, four silver and six bronze medals,» said Sergey Faustov.

Kirill Drozdenko, Azizbek Duishenbekov, Ainazik Abduzhabbirova and Kazamaly kyzy Adelina won two gold medals each, Milana Mikhmanova — one gold medal.

Imran Mikhmanov, Milana Mkihmanova, Amira Taichieva and Ilim Tadzhibaev took the second place. The third were Ulukbek Dzhandraliev, Timur Aleyev, Ataybek Abdylaev, Amir Taichieva. Timur Ahmad won two bronze medals.
