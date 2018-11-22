Main Traffic Safety Department names main causes of traffic accidents

About 80 percent of cars have been used for more than 10 years in Kyrgyzstan, which negatively affects their technical condition and behavior on the roads. Deputy head of the traffic police Ymanaly Sarkulov told at a press conference.

According to him, one of the main causes of traffic accidents is the lack of driving culture among all road users.

«According to statistics, 80 percent of the traffic accidents occur because of drivers. Poor technical condition of cars and poor drivers’ training contribute to it. There is also a problem of street infrastructure,» said Ymanaly Sarkulov.

He noted that, in addition to drivers, pedestrians should also be responsible for safety. «They should understand that crossing a road in the wrong place is not safe. This leads to sad consequences. Parents should instill a culture of behavior on the roads to children, and not drag a child with them when crossing the road in the wrong place,» added Ymanaly Sarkulov.