Anti-Corruption Business Council criticizes state agencies for traffic accidents

Total chaos on the roads of Kyrgyzstan is a consequence of corruption risks that government agencies cannot cope with. Nuripa Mukanova, Secretary General of the Anti-Corruption Business Council, said at a round table conference.

According to her, drivers who received their driving license from 1 to 3 years ago are to blame in 80 cases of traffic accidents.

«There is a corruption risk in the issuance of driving licenses. The public notes that they regularly encounter chaos on the roads. But another issue is road construction. Almost $3 billion has been used for this purpose for 30 years. However, the road infrastructure is constantly in need of repair. The condition of the road surfaces has a direct influence on the number of traffic accidents,» she said.

Nuripa Mukanova also stressed that public transport in the country (minibuses and taxis) does not meet modern requirements.

«Who is in charge of this? Is there any control? It is also surprising that a private company was entrusted with control over the speed limit on the roads — it only issues fines. But who controls it? The government agencies have distanced themselves from this,» she concluded.
