497 people killed in traffic accidents for eight months in Kyrgyzstan

At least 4,637 traffic accidents occurred for eight months in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department Azamat Israilov announced at a round table conference.

According to him, 497 people died in them, 6,900 were injured.

Compared to last year, there is an increase in all indicators. Human factors account for about 95 percent of traffic accidents.

Azamat Israilov

The traffic rules were violated 524,000 times during the same period in the country. This is 77 percent more than in 2020.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Anti-Corruption Business Council Nuripa Mukanova said that the chaos on the roads of Kyrgyzstan is a consequence of corruption risks that government agencies cannot cope with.
