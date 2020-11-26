Mufti of Kyrgyzstan instructs to hold campaign against traffic accidents

The Mufti of Kyrgyzstan gave instructions to hold a week-long campaign to prevent traffic accidents. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A meeting was held yesterday at which Maksat Toktomushev noted that the number of deaths as a result of traffic accidents was increasing and it was necessary to conduct outreach work with drivers.

«All religious leaders should organize events and carry out outreach work with motorists. In particular, it is necessary to talk to taxi drivers,» the head of SDMK said.

In addition, the Mufti of Kyrgyzstan called on all Kyrgyzstanis to comply with the traffic rules.